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US Sanctions Seven Iran-Linked Iraqi Militia Leaders
(MENAFN) On Friday, the United States imposed sanctions on seven Iraqi militia commanders described as “Iran-aligned,” accusing them of “planning, directing, and executing attacks against US personnel, facilities, and interests in Iraq.” The move marks a further escalation in Washington’s pressure on armed groups operating inside Iraq.
In a statement, the Treasury Department announced that those “targeted in today’s action are leaders of some of Iraq’s most violent Iran-aligned militia organizations, including Kata’ib Hizballah, Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haqq.” The statement identified them as key figures within several powerful armed factions.
The same statement further claimed that “These militias operate with near impunity, attacking U.S. personnel and innocent civilians across Iraq, siphoning Iraq’s wealth to finance their terrorist activities, and undermining Iraq’s sovereignty and democratic processes,” highlighting concerns over their continued influence and operations within the country.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also commented on the decision, stating, “We will not allow Iraq’s terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” and adding, “Those who enable these militias’ violence will be held accountable.” His remarks reinforced the administration’s stance on confronting groups it views as destabilizing actors in the region.
Under the sanctions regime, all assets and property interests belonging to the designated individuals that are located within the United States or controlled by US persons will be frozen. In addition, any entities owned directly or indirectly by one or more of the blocked individuals—whether individually or collectively at a 50% or greater ownership threshold—are also subject to blocking measures.
In a statement, the Treasury Department announced that those “targeted in today’s action are leaders of some of Iraq’s most violent Iran-aligned militia organizations, including Kata’ib Hizballah, Kata’ib Sayyid Al-Shuhada, Harakat Al-Nujaba, and Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haqq.” The statement identified them as key figures within several powerful armed factions.
The same statement further claimed that “These militias operate with near impunity, attacking U.S. personnel and innocent civilians across Iraq, siphoning Iraq’s wealth to finance their terrorist activities, and undermining Iraq’s sovereignty and democratic processes,” highlighting concerns over their continued influence and operations within the country.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also commented on the decision, stating, “We will not allow Iraq’s terrorist militias, backed by Iran, to threaten American lives or interests,” and adding, “Those who enable these militias’ violence will be held accountable.” His remarks reinforced the administration’s stance on confronting groups it views as destabilizing actors in the region.
Under the sanctions regime, all assets and property interests belonging to the designated individuals that are located within the United States or controlled by US persons will be frozen. In addition, any entities owned directly or indirectly by one or more of the blocked individuals—whether individually or collectively at a 50% or greater ownership threshold—are also subject to blocking measures.
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