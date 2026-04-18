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U.S. Plans to Retrieve Iran's Nuclear Dust, Trump Says
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump announced Friday that the United States intends to retrieve Iran's nuclear material using excavators in a joint operation with Tehran, while simultaneously declaring the Strait of Hormuz effectively open for international traffic.
"This will be a great and brilliant day for the world, because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and for passengers," Trump told a crowd gathered at an event in Phoenix, Arizona.
On the contentious question of Iran's nuclear material, Trump was unambiguous: "The USA will get all nuclear dust."
Acknowledging the inherent dangers of the undertaking, Trump appeared to brush aside the risks. "We're going to take it anyway, but taking it, taking it that way, is slightly more dangerous, but we're going to get it anyway," he said, before elaborating on the method: "We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators."
Trump also confirmed that Tehran, with American assistance, "has removed, or is removing, all of the sea mines" from the strategically vital waterway — a development he framed as a major victory for global commerce and stability.
The US president then turned his attention to NATO, delivering a sharp rebuke to the alliance over what he characterized as a conspicuous absence during the Iran conflict. "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO, asking if we would like some help. But now I really don't want your help anymore, because they were absolutely useless when we needed them," he said.
Trump did not soften his criticism, adding: "But actually, we never needed them. They needed us."
"This will be a great and brilliant day for the world, because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and for passengers," Trump told a crowd gathered at an event in Phoenix, Arizona.
On the contentious question of Iran's nuclear material, Trump was unambiguous: "The USA will get all nuclear dust."
Acknowledging the inherent dangers of the undertaking, Trump appeared to brush aside the risks. "We're going to take it anyway, but taking it, taking it that way, is slightly more dangerous, but we're going to get it anyway," he said, before elaborating on the method: "We're going to get it by going in with Iran, with lots of excavators."
Trump also confirmed that Tehran, with American assistance, "has removed, or is removing, all of the sea mines" from the strategically vital waterway — a development he framed as a major victory for global commerce and stability.
The US president then turned his attention to NATO, delivering a sharp rebuke to the alliance over what he characterized as a conspicuous absence during the Iran conflict. "Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is almost over, I received a call from NATO, asking if we would like some help. But now I really don't want your help anymore, because they were absolutely useless when we needed them," he said.
Trump did not soften his criticism, adding: "But actually, we never needed them. They needed us."
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