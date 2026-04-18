Russian Drone Hits House In Bohodukhiv, Leaving Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"The occupiers hit a private residential house in Bohodukhiv with a UAV. A 42-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were injured. Medics are providing all necessary assistance," the statement said.

According to Syniehubov, the strike caused a fire. Three residential houses and outbuildings were damaged.

Drone attack on Kharkiv injures two, damages gas pipeline

All emergency services are working at the site of the attack, and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the fire are ongoing.

As Ukrinform reported, a previous enemy strike on a private house in Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region, killed three small children and a man.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration