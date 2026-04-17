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Qatar Participates In Talks On Hormuz Shipping Security

Qatar Participates In Talks On Hormuz Shipping Security


2026-04-17 11:41:06
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

The State of Qatar participated yesterday in a meeting on freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, hosted by President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron and the United Kingdom's Prime Minister Keir Starmer via video conference.

The State of Qatar was represented by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi.

The meeting reaffirmed full diplomatic support for unrestricted navigation through the Strait and the need to uphold international law. (QNA)

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Gulf Times

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