Putin Believes Now Is Best Moment To 'Destabilize' EU And NATO To Reduce Support For Ukraine CCD

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

"In the near future, Russia will increase informational and hybrid provocations against Europe," he noted.

According to Kovalenko, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, convinced Putin that this is the right time to pressure the EU and NATO with threats to weaken their support for Ukraine.

"Another idea of old men that will not work and only demonstrates Russia's unpreparedness for growing technological threats if it refuses to end the war. Because Russia now is like a sieve full of targets," the CCD head explained.

Ukraine ready to share defense technologies and experience with Sweden – Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, the Kremlin is currently considering at least three scenarios for the further course of the war against Ukraine, including a prolonged conflict, an attempt to freeze the war, or an expansion of aggression against NATO countries.