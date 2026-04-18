Mandatory Evacuation: 34 Children Remain In Sloviansk Districts

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, announced this on Facebook.

He said he held a meeting with law enforcement officials on evacuating families with children and stressed that children's safety is the top priority.

"As of today, 34 children remain in the districts of Sloviansk where evacuation is mandatory. At the end of March, there were 96. We discussed ways to speed up the process, as the situation is becoming increasingly dangerous," Liakh wrote.

Russian forces drop FAB-1500 on Sloviansk, injuring one and destroying historic landmark

According to him, starting next Monday, April 20, regular bus services will no longer run to Semenivka, with the final stop set at the Khimik neighborhood. From May 1, routes to the Skhidnyi neighborhood will also be canceled.

"These are necessary measures driven by safety concerns. Take care of yourselves. Stay strong. We are together!" Liakh said.

As reported, according to Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, about 48,000 people remained in Sloviansk as of April 15. He has urged residents to evacuate due to constant Russian shelling of the city.

First photo is illustrative: Kyiv City State Administration