Rupali Ganguly Calls Family 'Life's Biggest Celebration' As She Shares Glimpses From B'day

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, who turned 49 earlier this month, described family as“life's biggest celebration” as she shared a few glimpses from her birthday.

Rupali took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring people whom she“loves the most”. The clip featured Rupali and her near and dear ones from her birthday getaway in Goa.

“Family is truly life's biggest celebration... and this birthday felt extra special being surrounded by the people I love the most. Thank you Alila Diwa Goa for always being so wonderful and for making it all so memorable. Sharing a little more from this day on my YouTube - link in bio,” she wrote as the caption.

Talking about Rupali, she is one of the highest-paid television actresses in India. She is popularly known for playing the role of Monisha Singh Sarabhai in the hit sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa Joshi in the iconic drama show titled Anupamaa.

Rupali made her acting debut at age seven, in her father's directorial venture Saaheb in 1985. Rupali featured opposite Tapas Paul in her father's Bengali film Balidan. Despite the success of the film, she no longer had any further feats in Bengali cinema.

The actress later had her breakthrough with her portrayal of Dr. Simran Chopra in the medical drama series Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. She also participated in Bigg Boss 1. The actress was also seen in Ek Packet Umeed and Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi.

Rupali is currently seen in Anupamaa. The show is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. It is one of the longest-running Indian television soap operas. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna. Since October 2024, the series stars Rupali with Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second-generation leads.

The show revolves around Anupamaa Shah, a selfless homemaker who reclaims her identity after being taken for granted by her family. After discovering her husband's infidelity, she chooses self-respect, independence, and personal growth, navigating relationships and societal expectations while redefining her role in life.