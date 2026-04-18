Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Conditions Intensify In Tamil Nadu 'Real Feel' Temperature To Cross 42°C

Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to endure a spell of intense heat over coming days, with interior regions facing rising temperatures and coastal districts battling high humidity that will significantly increase discomfort levels

Several interior parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to witness a steady increase in daytime temperatures until April 21. Meteorological estimates suggest a rise of 2–3°C above normal levels, intensifying already harsh summer conditions. However, officials clarify that a formal heatwave is declared only when temperatures exceed the normal range by 4–5°C, meaning current conditions, though severe, may not qualify as a technical heatwave yet.

While coastal districts may not record extreme maximum temperatures, high humidity levels are set to worsen the situation. With evening humidity hovering around 70%, the heat index-or“real feel” temperature-could climb beyond 42°C. This combination of moisture and heat can make the weather feel far more oppressive, increasing the risk of heat stress even without record-breaking temperatures.

There is some relief in sight as weather systems indicate chances of light rainfall in isolated pockets, particularly along the Western Ghats and southern coastal belts. Areas like Ramanathapuram may experience brief showers due to a prevailing trough. A more noticeable dip in temperatures is expected from April 22, offering respite across several regions, including during the upcoming poll period.