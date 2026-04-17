Iran Offers Proposal Allowing Ships To Safely Exit Oman Side Of Hormuz

Iran could consider allowing ships to sail freely through the ‌Oman side of the Strait ​of Hormuz without risk ‌of attack as part of ‌proposals it has offered ‌in negotiations with ‌the US if a deal is clinched to prevent renewed conflict, a source briefed by Tehran said. The war has resulted in the largest-ever disruption of global oil and gas supplies due to Iran's interruption of traffic through the strait, which ​handles about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.

The source adamant on maintaining anonymity said Iran could be willing to let ships use the other side of the narrow strait in Omani waters without any hindrance. The source did ‌not say whether Iran would also agree to clear any mines it may have placed in that stretch of water or if all ships- even those linked to Israel-would be allowed to pass freely. It added that the ​proposal hinged on whether the US was prepared to meet Tehran's demands, a condition that was central to a potential breakthrough with the strait. (Reuters)