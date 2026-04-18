Annamalai To Campaign Today Across Key Tamil Nadu Constituencies Ahead Of April 23 Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 18 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Tamil Nadu state president of the party, K. Annamalai will campaign on Saturday across several key constituencies in the state, intensifying the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) outreach ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23.

Tamil Nadu is set to witness a four-cornered contest this election, with the DMK-led alliance, the AIADMK-led NDA, Naam Tamilar Katchi, and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam all in the fray.

With just days left for polling, political parties have ramped up their campaign efforts, deploying top leaders and key functionaries across constituencies in a bid to consolidate voter support.

As part of this push, Annamalai will campaign in Dharmapuri district and surrounding regions, covering constituencies such as Dharmapuri, Pennagaram, Palacode, Pappireddipatti, Harur, and Thalli.

His visit is aimed at mobilising support for NDA candidates in what is being seen as a crucial electoral battleground.

In a post on X, Annamalai confirmed his campaign schedule, stating that he would directly engage with voters in Dharmapuri and Thalli Assembly constituencies on April 18.

He expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects, asserting that the alliance's candidates would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections.

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK government, Annamalai alleged that the administration had failed on multiple fronts, including maintaining law and order and curbing the spread of narcotics.

He further alleged that the safety of women and children had been compromised under the current regime.

“The DMK government has weakened governance and failed to ensure public safety. We will remove this ineffective administration,” he said in his message.

Appealing to the public, Annamalai urged voters to come out in large numbers and support the NDA, emphasising the need for a political change in the state.

With high-voltage campaigning entering its final phase, Tamil Nadu's political landscape is witnessing intense mobilisation, as parties seek to gain an edge in what is expected to be a closely fought election.

-IANS

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