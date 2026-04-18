Russia Loses 1,080 Troops, 82 Artillery Systems In War Against Ukraine Over Past Day
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,876 (+6) Russian tanks, 24,410 (+10) armored fighting vehicles, 40,242 (+82) artillery systems, 1,743 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 1,349 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,549 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 435 warplanes, 350 helicopters, 245,112 (+2,104) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 33 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 90,194 (+180) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,129 pieces of special equipment.Read also: Zelensky after Syrskyi's report: Russia once again tries to drag Belarus into its war
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 17, as of 22:00, there were 118 combat engagements on the front line.
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