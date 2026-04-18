Kharge Expresses Sadness Over Tragic Road Accident In Coimbatore Where Nine Tourists From Kerala Lost Their Lives

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed sadness over the tragic road accident in Coimbatore, where nine tourists from Kerala lost their lives after a van fell into a gorge.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Kharge said,“Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Coimbatore where nine tourists from Kerala lost their lives, as a van fell into a gorge. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

He further added,“This tragedy, yet again underscores the urgent need for stronger road safety measures. The authorities must also ensure prompt compensation and support for the affected families."

On April 17, a group of holidaymakers from Kerala's Malappuram district met with an ill-fated accident in Tamil Nadu's Valparai, leaving nine people dead and several others injured.​

The victims were part of a team of teachers and others from Perinthalmanna who were on a leisure trip.​

According to preliminary reports, the mini traveller van they were travelling in was involved in an accident at the 13th hairpin bend on the Pollachi–Valparai ghat road.​

The vehicle, which had come from the Thrissur side, is said to have lost control and crashed into the guard rail before plunging down towards the 8th hairpin bend.​

The impact left the vehicle completely mangled.​

There were 12 teachers and a driver in the van, including staff and family members associated with the GLP School at Pang in Malappuram.​

The injured were rushed to a government hospital in Pollachi, where some are reported to be in critical condition.​

A team of relatives and friends of the victims has already set out for Coimbatore, where the injured and the bodies of those who died are being transported.​

The Pollachi–Valparai stretch is known for its steep terrain and more than 40 sharp hairpin bends, making it a challenging route for drivers, particularly unfamiliar with the ghat roads.​

The accident, which occurred around Friday evening, has sent shockwaves across Kerala, especially in Malappuram district.​