Russian Troops Starve Due To Inability To Deliver Supplies To Positions Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released the corresponding audio recording on Telegram.

"In a new intercepted conversation of the occupiers - a catastrophic situation with logistical support," the statement says.

In the recording, one Russian soldier complains that he has not eaten or drunk anything for a week, while another tries to encourage him. As the intelligence agency noted, "the words of the leader do nothing to reassure the occupier at the position, who understands that it is all deception."

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"Russian infantry has no means of delivering provisions to the 'zero line,' and everything that could theoretically reach the positions is systematically destroyed by Ukrainian forces," the agency explained.

As Ukrinform reported, intelligence officers also intercepted a conversation in which Russian servicemen complain about troops from Dagestan, saying they are constantly drunk and not performing their duties.