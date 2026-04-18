Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Troops Starve Due To Inability To Deliver Supplies To Positions Intelligence

Russian Troops Starve Due To Inability To Deliver Supplies To Positions Intelligence


2026-04-18 01:03:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine released the corresponding audio recording on Telegram.

"In a new intercepted conversation of the occupiers - a catastrophic situation with logistical support," the statement says.

In the recording, one Russian soldier complains that he has not eaten or drunk anything for a week, while another tries to encourage him. As the intelligence agency noted, "the words of the leader do nothing to reassure the occupier at the position, who understands that it is all deception."

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence releases video of strikes on Russian Valdai radar, boats in Crimea

"Russian infantry has no means of delivering provisions to the 'zero line,' and everything that could theoretically reach the positions is systematically destroyed by Ukrainian forces," the agency explained.

As Ukrinform reported, intelligence officers also intercepted a conversation in which Russian servicemen complain about troops from Dagestan, saying they are constantly drunk and not performing their duties.

MENAFN18042026000193011044ID1110998663



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search