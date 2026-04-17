Olivia Rodrigo's New Music Video Is A Dizzying Romp Through Versailles

MENAFN - USA Art News) Olivia Rodrigo Brings Petra Collins to Versailles for“Drop Dead” Video

Olivia Rodrigo has released“Drop Dead,” the lead single from her third album,“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love,” due June 12, and the video places one of pop's most closely watched young stars inside the Palace of Versailles. Directed by Petra Collins, the clip was filmed across some of the French landmark's most recognizable interiors and courtyards - a setting a Versailles representative says had never before hosted a music video inside the royal apartments.

That distinction gives the project unusual weight. According to the representative, the permission was intended to encourage younger audiences to visit Versailles and to think of the palace not only as a monument to power, but as a place of beauty and love. In Rodrigo's hands, the site becomes both stage and subject: a place where flirtation, performance, and historical grandeur are folded into the same frame.

The collaboration also extends a creative partnership that already has a clear visual identity. Rodrigo previously worked with Collins on the video for“good 4 u,” and the two have often been associated with a polished, female-centered gaze that favors theatrical detail over blunt spectacle. Here, that sensibility is amplified by Versailles itself. Rodrigo begins in a crowded, color-saturated bar before the scene shifts to the palace, where she appears in the Grand Couvert Antechamber of the Queen, framed by Pierre Mignard's tapestry“Apollo and the Muses on Mount Parnassus.”

From there, the video moves through the Gallery of Great Battles, the Princes' Staircase, the Queen's Bedroom, the Orangery, the Hundred Steps, and the Marble Court. The palace's scale gives the song a sense of motion and release, while its ornamented rooms lend the performance a disquieting intimacy. Even the reference to Marie Antoinette's private theater carries a historical echo: Sofia Coppola was the first director to film in Versailles nooks like that space in 2006.

Rodrigo's video arrives as pop increasingly borrows the language of museum display and heritage spectacle, but this one does something more specific. It treats Versailles as a living image system - one that can still be reactivated, reframed, and made to speak to a younger audience without losing its historical charge.