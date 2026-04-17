Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Welcomes First Child, Scottie Marie

Eminem's family has another reason to celebrate. His daughter Alaina Scott has welcomed her first child with husband Matt Moeller. Alaina shared the happy news on Instagram account to introduce her newborn daughter, Scottie Marie, who was born on April 14, 2026. She also posted the first pictures of the baby and their family of three.

Alaina Scott's Heartfelt Announcement

Taking to her Instagram note, Alaina called her daughter her whole world and wrote, "My heart outside my body. she's everything and more. Scottie Marie Moeller born 4/14/26. Welcome to the world my sweet darling." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaina Marie (@alainamariescott)

Meaning Behind 'Scottie Marie'

She also revealed the sweet meaning behind the baby's name. Alaina said the name Scottie was chosen to honour the women in her family. Explaining the inspiration, she wrote, "Scottie, in honor of my 'scott sisters.' The women who have given the name and my life so much meaning. May she now give it a meaning of her own and always know how loved she is, by mom + dad, and her aunties."

Alaina also shared a loving message for her husband Matt Moeller and thanked him for the special gift of becoming parents. She wrote, "To my husband, I can't believe she's ours. Thank you for giving me the greatest gift of my life. I love you endlessly."

Journey to Parenthood

The couple had announced the pregnancy in October 2025 through a social media post. In the pictures, they were seen holding a baby onesie that read, "Baby Moeller" and "Coming 2026." At that time, Alaina had shared her joy and said becoming parents was something they had wanted for a long time. Her sister Hailie Jade had also reacted to the announcement and said she was excited to become an aunt again.

Eminem's Family Grows

Alaina is Eminem's eldest daughter. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, legally adopted her in the early 2000s. Eminem is now a grandfather once again after welcoming another grandchild into the family. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)