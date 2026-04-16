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US Pushes for Lebanon Ceasefire in Call with Lebanese President
(MENAFN) Lebanon has said that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to securing a ceasefire with Israel during a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency on Thursday.
The statement said Aoun expressed appreciation for US diplomatic efforts aimed at brokering a ceasefire, as well as broader support at various levels.
Rubio, according to the statement, emphasized that the United States will continue its diplomatic engagement to achieve a ceasefire as part of efforts to restore peace, security, and stability in Lebanon. He also conveyed support for Aoun’s positions.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday via his Truth Social platform that Washington is “trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon." It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow.”
The remarks follow US-mediated discussions between Lebanese and Israeli representatives held on Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington. The Hezbollah group did not participate in the talks and rejected the process.
The two sides reportedly agreed to move toward direct peace negotiations, with details regarding timing and location yet to be determined, amid ongoing Israeli presence in parts of southern Lebanon, including areas occupied for years or since the 2023–2024 conflict.
The statement said Aoun expressed appreciation for US diplomatic efforts aimed at brokering a ceasefire, as well as broader support at various levels.
Rubio, according to the statement, emphasized that the United States will continue its diplomatic engagement to achieve a ceasefire as part of efforts to restore peace, security, and stability in Lebanon. He also conveyed support for Aoun’s positions.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday via his Truth Social platform that Washington is “trying to get a little breathing room between Israel and Lebanon." It has been a long time since the two leaders have spoken, like 34 years. It will happen tomorrow.”
The remarks follow US-mediated discussions between Lebanese and Israeli representatives held on Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington. The Hezbollah group did not participate in the talks and rejected the process.
The two sides reportedly agreed to move toward direct peace negotiations, with details regarding timing and location yet to be determined, amid ongoing Israeli presence in parts of southern Lebanon, including areas occupied for years or since the 2023–2024 conflict.
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