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China Calls for Open, Safe Hormuz Navigation
(MENAFN) China has called for open and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while simultaneously defending Iran's sovereign rights over the critical waterway, as Beijing seeks to straddle a delicate line in the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed Beijing's dual position directly to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a Wednesday phone call, urging restraint and dialogue on multiple fronts.
"China supports maintaining the momentum of the ceasefire and peace talks, which serves the fundamental interests of the Iranian people and reflects the shared expectations of countries in the region and the international community," Wang told Araghchi.
On Tehran's territorial standing, Wang was unequivocal: "Iran's sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights and interests as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz should be respected and upheld."
Yet Beijing balanced that position with an equally firm demand for unimpeded maritime access. "The freedom and safety of navigation through this international strait must be ensured," Wang said, adding: "Restoring normal transit through the strait is a shared call of the international community."
Global shipping, crude oil flows, and commercial cargo have faced serious disruption since the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28. Since Monday, Washington has enforced what it has designated a full blockade of Iranian ports along the strait.
The warring parties are currently observing a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, in effect since April 8, with mediators actively working toward a permanent end to hostilities.
Wang's call coincided with a visit to Tehran by Pakistani army chief Gen. Asim Munir, who arrived Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a potential second round of direct U.S.-Iran negotiations. A first high-level engagement hosted by Islamabad over the weekend ended without a breakthrough, but Pakistan has already begun preparations for a likely follow-up — with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf expected to return to Islamabad in the coming days.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi conveyed Beijing's dual position directly to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi in a Wednesday phone call, urging restraint and dialogue on multiple fronts.
"China supports maintaining the momentum of the ceasefire and peace talks, which serves the fundamental interests of the Iranian people and reflects the shared expectations of countries in the region and the international community," Wang told Araghchi.
On Tehran's territorial standing, Wang was unequivocal: "Iran's sovereignty, security, and legitimate rights and interests as a littoral state of the Strait of Hormuz should be respected and upheld."
Yet Beijing balanced that position with an equally firm demand for unimpeded maritime access. "The freedom and safety of navigation through this international strait must be ensured," Wang said, adding: "Restoring normal transit through the strait is a shared call of the international community."
Global shipping, crude oil flows, and commercial cargo have faced serious disruption since the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran on Feb. 28. Since Monday, Washington has enforced what it has designated a full blockade of Iranian ports along the strait.
The warring parties are currently observing a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan, in effect since April 8, with mediators actively working toward a permanent end to hostilities.
Wang's call coincided with a visit to Tehran by Pakistani army chief Gen. Asim Munir, who arrived Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a potential second round of direct U.S.-Iran negotiations. A first high-level engagement hosted by Islamabad over the weekend ended without a breakthrough, but Pakistan has already begun preparations for a likely follow-up — with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Iranian parliament Speaker Bagher Qalibaf expected to return to Islamabad in the coming days.
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