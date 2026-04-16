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India Boiler Explosion Death Toll Hits Twenty
(MENAFN) The death toll from a boiler explosion at a Vedanta Ltd. power plant in India's central Chhattisgarh state climbed to 20 on Wednesday, officials confirmed — nearly doubling an initial count as recovery operations uncovered more victims.
The blast struck Tuesday in Singhitarai village, Sakti district, when a boiler tube ruptured at the facility, killing multiple workers on the spot and sending more than a dozen others to hospital.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai initially confirmed 11 fatalities, but the figure rose sharply through Wednesday as rescue teams continued combing the site. Speaking to reporters in Raipur, he vowed accountability: "A high-level inquiry will be done and strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty."
Senior police official Praful Thakur confirmed the revised toll of 20 dead, with 16 injured workers still receiving hospital treatment.
The tragedy adds to a long and troubling record of industrial disasters across India, where chronic lapses in safety enforcement and regulatory oversight have repeatedly proven fatal for workers in the country's manufacturing and energy sectors.
The blast struck Tuesday in Singhitarai village, Sakti district, when a boiler tube ruptured at the facility, killing multiple workers on the spot and sending more than a dozen others to hospital.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai initially confirmed 11 fatalities, but the figure rose sharply through Wednesday as rescue teams continued combing the site. Speaking to reporters in Raipur, he vowed accountability: "A high-level inquiry will be done and strict action will be taken if anyone is found guilty."
Senior police official Praful Thakur confirmed the revised toll of 20 dead, with 16 injured workers still receiving hospital treatment.
The tragedy adds to a long and troubling record of industrial disasters across India, where chronic lapses in safety enforcement and regulatory oversight have repeatedly proven fatal for workers in the country's manufacturing and energy sectors.
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