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FIFA President Expects Iran to Feature in World Cup Amid Conflict
(MENAFN) Tensions
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he is confident that Iran will take part in the upcoming World Cup, despite ongoing regional hostilities, according to reports.
Speaking at the CNBC Invest in America Forum in Washington, Infantino stated that Iran had already qualified and emphasized that players should be allowed to compete. “Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play,” he said.
He also noted that he had recently visited the Iranian national team during their training camp in Antalya, southern Türkiye, where players reportedly expressed their determination to participate.
He added, “Sports should be outside of politics,” while acknowledging the broader tensions surrounding the situation.
The World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Iran is set to play matches against New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and June 21, followed by a fixture against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. Iran’s request to relocate its matches to Mexico was reportedly rejected by FIFA.
However, Iran’s participation remains uncertain. The country’s sports minister has stated that Iran would not be able to take part “under any circumstances,” linking the stance to the killing of Iran’s then–Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a US-Israeli offensive in late February. “This corrupt regime has assassinated our leader,” he said.
Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump previously said that Iran’s team would be welcome at the tournament, though he questioned whether their attendance would be appropriate “for their own life and safety.”
Infantino added that he hopes conditions will stabilize before the tournament begins.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said he is confident that Iran will take part in the upcoming World Cup, despite ongoing regional hostilities, according to reports.
Speaking at the CNBC Invest in America Forum in Washington, Infantino stated that Iran had already qualified and emphasized that players should be allowed to compete. “Iran has to come, of course. They represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play,” he said.
He also noted that he had recently visited the Iranian national team during their training camp in Antalya, southern Türkiye, where players reportedly expressed their determination to participate.
He added, “Sports should be outside of politics,” while acknowledging the broader tensions surrounding the situation.
The World Cup is scheduled to begin on June 11 across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Iran is set to play matches against New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and June 21, followed by a fixture against Egypt in Seattle on June 26. Iran’s request to relocate its matches to Mexico was reportedly rejected by FIFA.
However, Iran’s participation remains uncertain. The country’s sports minister has stated that Iran would not be able to take part “under any circumstances,” linking the stance to the killing of Iran’s then–Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei during a US-Israeli offensive in late February. “This corrupt regime has assassinated our leader,” he said.
Separately, U.S. President Donald Trump previously said that Iran’s team would be welcome at the tournament, though he questioned whether their attendance would be appropriate “for their own life and safety.”
Infantino added that he hopes conditions will stabilize before the tournament begins.
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