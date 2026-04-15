FM Sybiha To Israeli Counterpart: Importing Grain From Occupied Ukrainian Territories Unacceptable After Russian Vessel Docks In Haifa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian foreign minister announced this on the social media platform X, according to Ukrinform.

He noted that he had held talks with his Israeli counterpart on a wide range of bilateral issues.

“We focused in particular on security matters and the situation in the Middle East, exchanging views on possible further developments. I also drew attention to a Russian vessel carrying grain stolen from Ukraine that was allowed to dock in one of Israel's ports,” the minister noted.

Sybiha emphasized that the illegal export of stolen Ukrainian agricultural products is part of Russia's broader military efforts. Such illegal trade in stolen goods, according to the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, must not be allowed.

The parties confirmed their mutual interest in advancing the bilateral agenda and maintaining an active dialogue, particularly on security issues, and agreed to remain in close contact.

Earlier, Kateryna Yaresko, a journalist with the SeaKrime investigative project at the Myrotvorets Center, reported that on April 12, Israel allowed the Russian bulk carrier ABINSK (IMO: 9303869) to enter the port of Haifa. The vessel delivered 43,700 tons of wheat exported from the occupied territories of Ukraine.

Egypt no longer to acceptexported by Russia from occupied territories – Zelensky

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to play both sides in relations between Russia and Ukraine, even though Moscow is aiding Tehran.

Zelensky also stated that he did not visit Israel during his recent tour of the Middle East because he had not had prior contact with the Israeli side to prepare for the visit.