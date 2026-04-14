Stagflation Fears Grow As CPI Spikes To 3.3% In March

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fresh economic data is intensifying concerns that the global economy, particularly the U.S., may be drifting into a stagflationary environment. March inflation surged more than expected, while growth indicators continue to soften, creating a difficult backdrop for policymakers.

It remains to be seen how these mixed economic conditions will impact the plans of entities like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) in the mining sector...

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