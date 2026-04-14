VIP Accelerates Industry Transformation With Expanded AI Platform, New Product Innovation, And Company-Wide Investment In AI Literacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technology backbone of the beverage industry introduces new "Empowering Smart Decisions" branding and hosts inaugural AI Week to drive agentic workflows and workforce capability

Colchester, VT, USA, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIP, the technology backbone of the beverage industry, is accelerating its AI strategy to transform how the industry plans, sells, delivers, and grows. As part of this evolution, VIP is introducing its new brand tagline,“Empowering Smart Decisions,” and making significant investments in advanced AI capabilities, next-generation product innovation, and workforce development through purpose-built innovation programs.

These investments are already delivering measurable value to customers across the beverage ecosystem, with a growing portfolio of AI-powered solutions that are helping distributors, retailers and suppliers operate more efficiently, improve service levels, and make faster, more confident decisions.

AI Innovation Driving Real Results for Clients

VIP's expanding AI platform includes a suite of new and enhanced solutions that are gaining strong adoption and delivering meaningful business outcomes for clients:



Connect – An AI-powered e-commerce platform that modernizes digital ordering experiences for retailers while enabling distributors to increase order accuracy, improve customer engagement, and drive incremental sales growth.

Predictive Order – AI-driven order generation that analyzes historical purchasing patterns, seasonality, and customer behavior to recommend optimal orders, helping distributors reduce missed sales opportunities and improve inventory efficiency.

BizStride Dynamic Route Optimization – Advanced AI routing technology that continuously optimizes delivery routes based on real-time variables such as traffic, order volume, and delivery windows, reducing costs while improving on-time delivery performance.

iDIG Analytics – AI-powered analytics and reporting that transforms complex operational data into actionable insights, enabling leaders to identify trends, improve performance, and make data-driven decisions faster. Orderstream Forecasting – AI-driven demand forecasting that enhances planning accuracy, supports better inventory management, and helps distributors respond more effectively to market fluctuations.

Together, these innovations represent a step-change in how beverage distributors and suppliers leverage technology to operate at scale, improve margins, and deliver better service to their customers.

Company-wide AI Week Builds Workforce Capability

From April 13–17, VIP will host its first annual AI Week, bringing together nearly 1000 employees in person at its Colchester, Vermont headquarters and remotely across the globe to accelerate AI literacy and innovation across the organization.

Industry leaders and technology partners-including CDW, Atlassian, McKinsey QuantumBlack, and monday deliver keynote sessions designed to inspire employees to expand their capabilities in agentic work and applied AI. VIP will also feature customers who will share their vision for AI and discuss the critical role it will play in shaping the future of beverage distribution.

This combination of external expertise and internal collaboration will drive a week of hands-on training, experimentation, and project development focused on building practical AI solutions that improve internal operations and deliver greater value to customers.

The adoption of agentic workflows is expected to significantly enhance VIP's customer-facing products, enabling new levels of automation, efficiency, and scalability across all three tiers of the beverage ecosystem-suppliers, distributors, and retailers.

Investing in People and Technology to Lead the Industry Forward

VIP is uniquely positioned to lead the beverage industry's AI transformation through its deep domain expertise, trusted data foundation, and long-standing customer relationships. By investing in both technology and talent, the company is building the capabilities required to deliver the next generation of intelligent, automated business processes.

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to partner with leaders across the beverage industry to bring AI to life in a meaningful way-unlocking new efficiencies in our platform and across the industry as a whole,” said Andrew Criezis, CEO of VIP.“Investing in our people and dedicating a company-wide week to AI innovation demonstrates our belief that our employees are our greatest asset. Our deep industry expertise, robust data, and responsible approach to AI stewardship position us to help deliver an agentic future for the beverage industry.”

About VIPVIP (Vermont Information Processing) empowers smart decisions in the beverage commerce industry. We partner with suppliers, distributors, and retailers to build leading technology that connects complex operations and helps businesses run smoother, smarter, and more profitably. Learn more at CONTACT: Cate Cross Vermont Information Processing 6179702168...