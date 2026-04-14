Oil dips below $100 as supply tightens, upside risk builds

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Oil prices have dipped back below $100 following a period of disruption in Persian Gulf supply, with buffers drawn down as inventory declines and softer demand absorb the shock. The release from eToro frames the move as a signal of evolving market dynamics, where near-term tightness remains even as headline prices retreat. As the last pre-blockade cargoes clear the system, the cushion could shrink and the path may tilt toward higher prices if supply constraints persist. The commentary also notes that physical oil trades are showing a premium to futures, underscoring immediate demand for available barrels.

Oil moved back below $100 as supply disruptions persist in the Persian Gulf, with market cushions fading as pre-blockade cargoes clear. Physical crude is trading at a premium to futures, signaling near-term constraints and immediate demand for barrels. A significant share of Persian Gulf supply is missing from the market due to drawdowns, reducing buffers that previously absorbed shocks. Market fundamentals could reassert themselves, with prices more likely to move higher if supply constraints persist.

Key pointsWhy it matters

It matters for traders and energy watchers because near-term price direction may be driven by supply gaps in a key producing region. The disappearance of buffers as the last pre-blockade cargoes clear can reduce the cushion against demand and geopolitical risk, potentially making prices more sensitive to outages and refinery activity. While diplomacy progress has buffered prices, the press release notes that fundamentals may reassert themselves, implying that sustained supply constraints could support higher oil prices in the coming days.

Whether the last pre-blockade cargoes clear the system and the cushion for supply shocks continues to erode. Any changes in refinery activity or inventory levels that could accelerate price movements. Durations of diplomatic progress that may influence market expectations and the pace of price re-pricing.

What to watch

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Oil dips below $100 as supply tightens, upside risk builds

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – April 14, 2026: Oil prices dipping back below the $100 mark may suggest easing geopolitical tensions, but underlying supply dynamics indicate that upward pressure on prices could persist, according to eToro's latest market commentary.

A significant portion of Persian Gulf oil supply remains disrupted, with inventory drawdowns and softer demand temporarily absorbing the shock. However, as the last pre-blockade cargoes clear the system in the coming days, this buffer is expected to diminish, potentially exposing tighter market conditions.

Signs of tightening are already visible in the physical oil market, where crude is trading at a premium to futures, reflecting near-term supply constraints and immediate demand for available barrels.

While prices are currently supported by expectations of diplomatic progress, market fundamentals may soon take precedence. A sharper slowdown in refinery activity or a further decline in inventories toward critical levels could accelerate price movements.

Notes:

Past performance is not an indication of future results.

Market observations are based on current oil market dynamics and available data.

All data is accurate as of the latest available market close.

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