IPL Is The Driving Force Behind Franchise Cricket's Rise: Graeme Smith

As franchise cricket continues to reshape the global sporting landscape, former South Africa captain Graeme Smith believes the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains the driving force behind the transformation. Now serving as commissioner of SA20, Smith reflected on the sport's evolution in an interaction with Olympics, highlighting how T20 leagues have redefined cricket's commercial and competitive ecosystem.

IPL: The Catalyst for Change

Discussing the rise of franchise cricket, Smith credited the IPL as the catalyst for change. "The IPL changed everything," Smith explained. "It showed how big franchise cricket could become commercially, in terms of fan engagement, and also in the quality of cricket being played. Every new league that has emerged since then has learned something from the IPL model."

Since its inception in 2008, the IPL has set new benchmarks in global sports entertainment, influencing leagues across continents. Smith noted that tournaments in multiple countries have adopted elements of its structure and business model.

"Leagues around the world have taken inspiration from the IPL," Smith said. "Whether it's the structure, the player auction system, or the way the tournament connects with fans, it has become the template for modern franchise cricket."

The Future of Franchise Cricket

Having retired from international cricket in 2014, Smith said the surge in franchise leagues was always on the horizon, driven by expanding broadcast audiences and increasing private investment in the sport.

"It's always difficult to predict exactly how things will unfold," he observed. "But if you look at the direction cricket is heading, the game will probably settle with four or five tier-one leagues globally, each occupying its own window in the international calendar."

Within that evolving structure, Smith believes the IPL will continue to dominate the global landscape. "The IPL sits at the top of the pyramid. It attracts the best players in the world and generates enormous interest. Other leagues can thrive as well, but the calendar will have to be structured carefully so that these competitions complement each other."

A Global Club Competition?

Looking ahead, Smith also envisaged the possibility of a global club competition featuring top franchise teams from different leagues. "You could easily see a Club World Cup-type tournament emerging," Smith noted. "Imagine the champions of the IPL, SA20, Australia's Big Bash and other major leagues competing against each other."

He added that the growing involvement of private franchise ownership across leagues has laid the groundwork for such an event. "With private franchise ownership now involved across several leagues, the idea has real potential. There's obviously a lot of work to do before something like that becomes reality, but the foundations are already there. Franchise cricket has created a completely new ecosystem." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)