Zelensky Arrives In Norway

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“I have arrived in Oslo. Important meetings are scheduled, as well as the signing of a bilateral document that will help strengthen our security. Ahead of me are talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, meetings with Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, and Norwegian parliamentarians. We are continuing active diplomacy with our partners to protect lives and bring about a real and guaranteed peace,” Zelensky noted.

Missiles, drones, weapons production, and aid: 10 agreements signed by Ukraine and Germany

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 14, Volodymyr Zelensky visited Germany, where he held talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and, together with him, participated in Ukrainian-German intergovernmental consultations.

Photo: Office of the President