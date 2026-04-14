Admission of Further Securities to Trading

Further to the Company's Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights announcement on 26 March 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Company's offer for subscription issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT plc, published on 12 January 2026 and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R.