Azerbaijan's Inflation Outlook Faces Uncertainty Amid Middle East Events
According to him, assessing the inflationary impact on Azerbaijan requires consideration of multiple factors. Rising oil prices can boost the country's export revenues, foreign exchange reserves, and strengthen the balance of payments.
“On the other hand, higher oil prices may lead to increased inflation in partner countries, which could affect Azerbaijan through imported inflation. Most of the country's key partners are oil-importing states, and this situation leads to the depreciation of their currencies. As a result, on one hand, exchange rates weaken, and on the other hand, inflation rises,” he noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment