MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In many recent solar projects, one detail seems to come up quite often - the use of JA Solar panels. They're no longer limited to a specific type of installation. Instead, they can be found in residential rooftops, commercial systems, and even large-scale solar farms.

JA Solar has been active in the market since 2005, gradually expanding its reach over the years. Today, its products are used in a variety of regions, often in very different environmental conditions.

Within the industry, there has been a noticeable shift in how panels are evaluated. Technical specifications still matter, but they are no longer the only factor. Increasingly, attention is being given to how panels perform after installation, especially over time.

In practice, solar panels rarely operate under ideal conditions. Heat, dust, and changing weather patterns are part of everyday operation, particularly in regions like the Middle East.

In these situations, JA Solar panels are often described as maintaining steady performance. The differences may not always be obvious at first, but over time, consistency tends to stand out.

Solar projects are not always built in perfect environments. Some locations involve humidity and salt exposure, while others deal with high temperatures and dust. Panels that can handle these conditions are typically preferred for long-term use.

One of the points often mentioned by project developers is the range of available options. JA Solar offers different types of modules, including monocrystalline panels, as well as newer technologies like bifacial and N-type modules.

In larger projects, particularly utility-scale installations, bifacial and N-type panels have been used more frequently in recent years. Even small gains in efficiency can make a meaningful difference at that scale. Half-cell designs are also widely used, mainly because they help improve efficiency and reduce internal losses.

Another factor that seems to influence decision-making is consistency. When a product performs reliably in one project, it is often selected again for future developments.

JA Solar's position in the market appears to be supported by a combination of production scale and ongoing development. The company continues to be present in both cost-sensitive projects and those where performance plays a more critical role.

In regions such as the Middle East, availability and supply reliability are also important considerations. Access to products and delivery timelines can directly affect how projects move forward.

In addition to manufacturers, suppliers play a key role in distribution. Pas Solar, based in the United Arab Emirates, is among the companies involved in supplying JA Solar panels to different markets and supporting a range of solar projects.