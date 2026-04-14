Colour-Coded Booths To Streamline Voting Across Chennai's 16 Assembly Seats

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 14 (IANS) In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at easing voter movement and reducing confusion, polling locations across all 16 Assembly constituencies in Chennai will be colour-coded for the upcoming elections.

The move is expected to significantly improve navigation at large polling centres where multiple booths operate within the same premises.

Announcing the initiative, District Election Officer J. Kumaragurubaran said the colour-coding system will be implemented at polling locations that house more than ten booths.“Signboards and clearly marked coloured pathways will guide voters directly to their designated booths, helping them avoid confusion and delays,” he noted in a social media post.

Chennai, which accounts for a substantial urban electorate, has 4,085 polling booths spread across 1,197 polling locations. Many of these locations, particularly schools and public institutions, accommodate a large number of booths under one roof, often leading to congestion and difficulty in navigation for voters.

As part of the new system, different colours will be assigned to specific booths within a location. At the Nammalwarpet Chennai High School in Purasawalkam, for instance, footpaths have already been painted in shades such as sky blue, pink, and pistachio green to direct voters to separate blocks.

These visual cues will be supported by signboards placed strategically within the premises. Officials said the initiative is particularly crucial in high-density polling centres.

“In one school in the constituency, there are 16 polling booths catering to nearly 9,000 voters. Without proper guidance, managing such a crowd can be challenging,” a Chennai Corporation official explained.

Similar arrangements have been made in other constituencies as well. In a private school in Perambur, authorities have created two separate entry points and a single exit to streamline voter flow. Maps have also been installed at key points to assist voters in locating their booths quickly.

The election machinery is also focusing on inclusivity. Special arrangements are being put in place for Persons with Disabilities, ensuring easy access and movement within polling stations.

Additionally, dedicated racks will be provided at select locations for voters to safely store their mobile phones before entering the booths.

Officials indicated that if successful, the colour-coding system could be extended to polling locations with more than five booths in the future, further enhancing voter convenience in the city.