'Need Of The Hour': Home Minister Amit Shah On Women's Reservation Bill

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday described the“historic” Women's Reservation Bill as the "need of the hour" and urged everyone to support it.

“Women's Reservation Bill is the need of the hour. This is the rightful due of our Nari Shakti to contribute to policymaking and empower the nation. The Modi government is resolved to bring and implement this legislation,” he said in a post on X.

“This is a change that should certainly take place for the better, without delay. I hope everyone will step forward and support this historic move,” said HM Shah.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wrote an open letter to women over the bill.

“Our mothers, sisters, and daughters across the country are appreciating the decision to ensure women's reservation from the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections of the year 2029. In this letter dedicated to the women power of India, I have shared my feelings with the fellow citizens on the subject of soon realizing this resolve that has been pending for decades,” he said on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to India's Nari Shakti, highlighting the growing support for women's reservation in legislative bodies and reaffirming the government's commitment to implementing the long-pending reform.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi said, "Women across India are appreciating the initiative to ensure reservation for women in legislative bodies. Here is my letter to India's Nari Shakti, reiterating our commitment to implement what has been pending for decades."

The Prime Minister began his letter with a traditional greeting, 'Namaskar,' and noted the historical importance of April 14, which marks the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar. Paying tribute to Dr Ambedkar, PM Modi highlighted his contribution to nation-building and his commitment to constitutional values that continue to guide India's democratic journey.

The Prime Minister further pointed out that Parliament is scheduled to reconvene on April 16 to deliberate on a crucial constitutional amendment related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.