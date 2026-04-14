Motherson Units Unaffected By Noida Labour Protests, Says Company

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Auto component makers under the Samvardhana Motherson International Limited group has said their operations remain largely unaffected despite violent worker protests in Noida over wage-related issues.

In a joint statement, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Limited and Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group said there has been no material impact on business operations, even as unrest in parts of Noida led to incidents of arson, vandalism and police intervention.

The companies attributed the protests to misinformation surrounding wage revisions and sought to distance their workforce from the agitation.

"This is a broader labour issue affecting multiple industries in Noida and some other cities, driven by misinformation being spread about wage revisions,” it said in its regulatory filing.

“Our operations remain compliant with all applicable laws with no material impact on the Company,” it added.

The protests were reported near the group's facilities in Sector 62 and Sector 84, two key industrial hubs in Noida.

While the companies maintained that operations were running as usual, sources indicated that some units may remain shut for a day or two as a precautionary measure.

The companies, however, did not confirm whether their employees were directly involved in the protests.

“Our operations remain compliant with all applicable laws with no material impact on the company. The safety of our employees remains our top priority. The authorities are working closely with the industry to bring things back to normal as quickly as possible,” the statement said.

Amid the unrest, the Uttar Pradesh Government announced an interim hike in minimum wages for workers across categories.

The revised wages, applicable from April 1, 2026, will benefit unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers.

According to the government, workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will see the highest increase of 21 per cent, while those in other municipal corporation areas will get nearly a 15 per cent hike.

The state government also dismissed claims circulating on social media about a uniform minimum wage of Rs 20,000, calling them misleading and clarifying that no such statewide wage has been fixed.

It added that the revised interim wages will include both basic pay and dearness allowance, varying across district categories.