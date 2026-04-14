Pakistan's Mediation Claim Media-Driven Optics, Not Substantive Strategic Influence: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, April 14 (IANS) The temporary truce between the United States and Iran should not be considered an independent diplomatic achievement of Pakistan. Rather, it reflects Washington's pursuit of managed de-escalation from an increasingly costly and complex conflict that had become“strategically, economically, and geopolitically” counterproductive, a report said on Tuesday.

"The Iran ceasefire reflects US strategic recalibration and Pakistan's constrained diplomatic role. Washington sought a managed exit from an escalating conflict that threatened energy security, strained alliances, and fuelled domestic opposition. Pakistan acted as an intermediary, not an autonomous negotiator, driven by fears of regional destabilisation, economic fragility, and obligations to Gulf partners," Imran Khurshid wrote in New Delhi-based 'International Centre for Peace Studies'.

“While the episode gave Islamabad visibility, it underscored its dependence on external powers and risked straining ties with Gulf states. India, rejecting mediation, benefited indirectly from de-escalation, safeguarding energy and remittance flows. Ultimately, Pakistan's role highlights visibility without substantive strategic influence," it added.

According to the report, while Pakistan may present the mediation efforts as a diplomatic success, the internal consequences appear less favourable, with Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir potentially leveraging the narrative to further consolidate control.

“This is not good news for those who want democracy to take root in Pakistan. For the Pakistani diaspora working from abroad to restore democracy, this is also not encouraging. With Imran Khan already imprisoned and democratic institutions under strain, this development could further strengthen the military's narrative of strategic indispensability. Figures like Asim Munir may use this to consolidate power and further suppress dissent,” it mentioned.

The report stressed that much of the perception of Pakistan's growing importance is largely media-driven hype, with domestic outlets portraying its mediation as a diplomatic victory over India - though visibility should not be conflated with influence.

“Pakistan remains a constrained state, economically dependent on institutions such as the International Monetary Fund and on countries including the United States, China, and Gulf states. While it may gain short-term visibility, this does not translate into substantive strategic influence. It continues to face structural constraints across economic, geopolitical, and strategic domains and remains reliant on IMF bailouts,” it noted.

As a result, the report said Pakistan will remain primarily concerned with securing the successive debt tranches and managing its repayment obligations rather than exercising independent strategic decision-making comparable to more autonomous states.

The report further said,“Foreign policy must never be assessed through a short-term lens. While Pakistan may celebrate its momentary visibility, its long-term strategic position appears more constrained. In contrast, India's calibrated and pragmatic approach is likely to yield positive dividends over time.”