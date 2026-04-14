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Baltimore Lowers Fluoride in Drinking Water Amid Supply Issues
(MENAFN) The city of Baltimore in Maryland announced on Monday that it will reduce fluoride levels in its drinking water following reported supply shortages linked to broader disruptions in global supply chains connected to the US-Israeli war against Iran.
The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) said fluoride concentrations will be lowered from about 0.7 milligrams per liter to 0.4 milligrams at treatment facilities beginning this week.
Officials stated that the shortage is part of “broader national supply chain disruptions, driven in part by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as well as reduced domestic production and limited output from key international suppliers,” including a supplier based in Israel.
The department added that there are no federally required minimum fluoride levels and reassured residents that “drinking water will remain safe and meet all federal and state water quality standards.”
A DPW official emphasized, “This is an adjustment driven solely by supply availability,” adding that the city remains committed to maintaining safe and high-quality drinking water.
The department also pointed to ongoing national supply chain issues affecting the availability of hydrofluorosilicic acid, a compound used in water fluoridation, as a contributing factor to the reduction.
The Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) said fluoride concentrations will be lowered from about 0.7 milligrams per liter to 0.4 milligrams at treatment facilities beginning this week.
Officials stated that the shortage is part of “broader national supply chain disruptions, driven in part by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, as well as reduced domestic production and limited output from key international suppliers,” including a supplier based in Israel.
The department added that there are no federally required minimum fluoride levels and reassured residents that “drinking water will remain safe and meet all federal and state water quality standards.”
A DPW official emphasized, “This is an adjustment driven solely by supply availability,” adding that the city remains committed to maintaining safe and high-quality drinking water.
The department also pointed to ongoing national supply chain issues affecting the availability of hydrofluorosilicic acid, a compound used in water fluoridation, as a contributing factor to the reduction.
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