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Three Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army Fire in Gaza
(MENAFN) Three Palestinians were killed and 11 others wounded by Israeli army fire in the past 24 hours, Gaza's Health Ministry announced Tuesday — marking yet another breach of a ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.
The ministry's daily bulletin confirmed the new fatalities and injuries, though no details were disclosed regarding the circumstances surrounding the casualties.
With the latest deaths, the overall toll since Oct. 8, 2023 has climbed to 72,336 killed and 172,213 injured, according to the ministry.
The Gaza government media office stated that Israeli forces have repeatedly violated the October 10, 2025 ceasefire agreement through shelling, gunfire, and ground incursions. Since that truce took effect, at least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others wounded, health authorities said.
Violations have continued even after Washington declared in mid-January the launch of the agreement's second phase. That announcement came alongside mounting pressure on Israel to honor the truce and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid — including food, medicine, and shelter supplies — as stipulated under the deal.
The scale of destruction in Gaza remains staggering. The UN has estimated that roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure across the territory has been damaged or destroyed since the war began, with rebuilding costs projected to reach approximately $70 billion.
The ministry's daily bulletin confirmed the new fatalities and injuries, though no details were disclosed regarding the circumstances surrounding the casualties.
With the latest deaths, the overall toll since Oct. 8, 2023 has climbed to 72,336 killed and 172,213 injured, according to the ministry.
The Gaza government media office stated that Israeli forces have repeatedly violated the October 10, 2025 ceasefire agreement through shelling, gunfire, and ground incursions. Since that truce took effect, at least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others wounded, health authorities said.
Violations have continued even after Washington declared in mid-January the launch of the agreement's second phase. That announcement came alongside mounting pressure on Israel to honor the truce and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid — including food, medicine, and shelter supplies — as stipulated under the deal.
The scale of destruction in Gaza remains staggering. The UN has estimated that roughly 90% of civilian infrastructure across the territory has been damaged or destroyed since the war began, with rebuilding costs projected to reach approximately $70 billion.
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