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Diplomacy Race Intensifies as US-Iran Ceasefire Set to Expire April 22
(MENAFN) Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday jointly pressed for sustained diplomatic engagement to resolve the US-Iran conflict, as the clock ticks down on a fragile 14-day ceasefire set to expire April 22.
During their exchange, Dar briefed Kallas on developments from the landmark Islamabad talks held over the weekend, while Kallas praised Pakistan's constructive role in bringing the two sides to the table, according to a statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.
"Both sides emphasized the need for continued dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict," the statement said.
Dar also held a separate phone call with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, who similarly commended Islamabad's facilitation efforts. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to supporting dialogue while stressing the obligation of all parties to honor the ceasefire terms.
The diplomatic flurry follows what analysts are calling one of the most consequential direct engagements in modern Middle Eastern history. Washington and Tehran convened in Pakistan's capital over the weekend for talks widely regarded as the most significant since the two nations severed diplomatic ties in 1979 — part of broader international efforts to halt the US-Israeli offensive on Iran that has killed more than 3,300 people since February 28. Pakistan brokered and announced the two-week ceasefire on April 8, though the weekend negotiations ultimately ended without a breakthrough.
US President Donald Trump subsequently escalated pressure by announcing a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which came into force at 1400GMT Monday.
With the ceasefire window narrowing, sources within the Pakistani government told media on Monday that a second round of "high-level" US-Iran talks is expected to take place in Islamabad "very soon," though no specific date was provided. Notably, the source indicated that Trump is seeking to have a deal with Iran finalized ahead of his scheduled visit to China next month — adding a significant geopolitical deadline to the already urgent negotiations.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Monday that active efforts are underway to "resolve pending issues" between Washington and Tehran.
The stakes extend far beyond the battlefield. Since Iran began restricting access to the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world's oil flows — following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on February 28, a deepening energy crisis has taken hold, sending global prices sharply higher. Iran's grip on the critical waterway has disrupted energy supplies to much of Asia, prompting urgent diversification efforts among affected nations.
South Korea has moved swiftly to cushion the blow. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced Tuesday that Seoul has dispatched envoys to Algeria and Libya and plans to send an additional envoy to the Republic of Congo in a bid to secure alternative supply routes amid the deepening crisis. Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik has also been deployed to the Middle East as a special envoy, according to a South Korean news agency.
Cho further confirmed that special envoy to Iran, Chung Byung-ha, has been engaged in direct contact with senior Iranian officials in Tehran to address regional developments, the welfare of South Korean nationals, and the safe passage of South Korean vessels and crew through the contested waterway.
During their exchange, Dar briefed Kallas on developments from the landmark Islamabad talks held over the weekend, while Kallas praised Pakistan's constructive role in bringing the two sides to the table, according to a statement released by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.
"Both sides emphasized the need for continued dialogue and diplomacy for resolution of the conflict," the statement said.
Dar also held a separate phone call with Canadian counterpart Anita Anand, who similarly commended Islamabad's facilitation efforts. Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to supporting dialogue while stressing the obligation of all parties to honor the ceasefire terms.
The diplomatic flurry follows what analysts are calling one of the most consequential direct engagements in modern Middle Eastern history. Washington and Tehran convened in Pakistan's capital over the weekend for talks widely regarded as the most significant since the two nations severed diplomatic ties in 1979 — part of broader international efforts to halt the US-Israeli offensive on Iran that has killed more than 3,300 people since February 28. Pakistan brokered and announced the two-week ceasefire on April 8, though the weekend negotiations ultimately ended without a breakthrough.
US President Donald Trump subsequently escalated pressure by announcing a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which came into force at 1400GMT Monday.
With the ceasefire window narrowing, sources within the Pakistani government told media on Monday that a second round of "high-level" US-Iran talks is expected to take place in Islamabad "very soon," though no specific date was provided. Notably, the source indicated that Trump is seeking to have a deal with Iran finalized ahead of his scheduled visit to China next month — adding a significant geopolitical deadline to the already urgent negotiations.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed Monday that active efforts are underway to "resolve pending issues" between Washington and Tehran.
The stakes extend far beyond the battlefield. Since Iran began restricting access to the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world's oil flows — following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on February 28, a deepening energy crisis has taken hold, sending global prices sharply higher. Iran's grip on the critical waterway has disrupted energy supplies to much of Asia, prompting urgent diversification efforts among affected nations.
South Korea has moved swiftly to cushion the blow. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced Tuesday that Seoul has dispatched envoys to Algeria and Libya and plans to send an additional envoy to the Republic of Congo in a bid to secure alternative supply routes amid the deepening crisis. Presidential Chief of Staff Kang Hoon-sik has also been deployed to the Middle East as a special envoy, according to a South Korean news agency.
Cho further confirmed that special envoy to Iran, Chung Byung-ha, has been engaged in direct contact with senior Iranian officials in Tehran to address regional developments, the welfare of South Korean nationals, and the safe passage of South Korean vessels and crew through the contested waterway.
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