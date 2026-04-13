MP: Pearl Farming Takes Centre Stage At Agriculture Festival In Raisen​

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 13 (IANS) At the ongoing 'Advanced Agriculture Festival' in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, a unique and fascinating initiative, different from traditional farming, has taken centre stage. ​

A demonstration of the benefits of pearl farming was held here, showcasing it as a new and lucrative alternative source of income for farmers.​

The inaugural event received commendation from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. The Department of Fisheries conducted an elaborate training session on pearl production, with farmers trained on the entire process. Farmers were instructed on selecting oysters and properly managing them in a pond to cultivate pearls.​

According to experts, pearl farming can be undertaken even with limited water resources, as it offers the opportunity to generate profits several times higher than those from traditional farming.

Alongside pearl farming, the fair is also showcasing modern techniques such as Biofloc, RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture Systems), and Aquaponics-technologies that are opening up new avenues for water-based employment.​

A large number of farmers flocked to the stalls to gather information on pearl farming and to pose questions to the experts.​

Budhan Singh Purti, engaged in pearl farming for years, shared his experiences, noting that even unemployed individuals can easily start pearl farming from home.​

He explained that the cost of cultivating a single pearl-bearing oyster is approximately ₹50, whereas the finished pearl can fetch up to ₹600 in the market.​

Budhan Singh Purti revealed that he, too, had quit his job to venture into pearl farming. Today, he employs around 300 people and earns handsome profits.​

The fair is being hailed as a significant step toward realizing the goals of enhancing farmers' incomes and fostering rural self-reliance by integrating traditional agriculture with modern technology and innovation.​

Meanwhile, a female entrepreneur mentioned that she, too, is interested in taking up pearl farming, as she is already engaged in fish farming. She plans to undertake pearl farming in the same pond where the fish farming is currently being conducted.​

Notably, the Central Government provides assistance and subsidies for pearl farming under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This scheme is being implemented under the 'Blue Revolution' to boost the income of rural youth and farmers.​

Under the PMMSY, the government offers a subsidy (grant) of up to 50 percent on the project cost of pearl farming (oyster cultivation). In collaboration with various state governments, there is a provision for a maximum subsidy of up to ₹5 lakh for this project, as is currently being observed in Uttar Pradesh.​