Delhi Gymkhana Club: Member Accepts Takeover For 'National Interest'

Advocate and third-generation member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club Riya Sachthey has raised concern over the Centre's direction asking the club to hand over its premises by June 5, citing public purpose, defence infrastructure and national security considerations, saying she accepts the move if it is in the national interest. She also flagged concerns over its implications for members and staff.

'I'm Fine if it's for Public Use': Member

Sachthey said she was initially "appalled" after seeing the notice, but noted that the lease deed contains provisions related to re-entry for public use.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, she said, "I have been a third-generation member of the Delhi Gymkhana Club. I was pretty appalled when I saw this notice. But when I read through the notice, the legal language clearly states that in the same deed, re-entry is allowed. But re-entry, a layman will not understand what re entry for what? So when you read the lease deed, you will notice that re-entry is only for public use. If this land is to be taken by the government for public use, in public interest, manning the security of our country, if there was some sort of an issue like that, it's okay, I'm fine."

She added that staff working at the club should be protected and provided alternative employment if required. "The staff over there should be adjusted somewhere so that they don't lose their livelihood," Sachthey said.

She also suggested the need for an alternative arrangement for members in case the premises are repurposed. "Me being a member, third-generation member, I feel that there should be some sort of an alternate institution which might not be as historical as this. We all can, you know, go there and make it like that. There should be some sort of alternative that we can also go and visit. I'm sure there's something good for the nation, in the interest of the citizens of the country, that such a step is being taken," she added.

Club Seeks Clarity on Takeover Order

Her remarks come after the Centre on Saturday issued an order for re-entry and resumption of the historic Delhi Gymkhana Club land at Safdarjung Road in New Delhi, citing public purpose, defence infrastructure and national security considerations. The government has asked the Club to hand over possession of the property by June 5.

However, Delhi Gymkhana Club on Saturday said that it wants to continue the operations without dislocation, after the Centre ordered the re-entry and resumption of the club premises situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, citing urgent public purpose and national interest considerations.

The Delhi Gymkhana Club has been directed to hand over possession of the property to government representatives before June 5, failing which possession would be taken in accordance with law.

In response, the Officiating Secretary of the club urged a meeting appointment with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs officials. The Secretary said that the club members have decided to write to the Land & Development Office (L & DO) of the ministry, as the issue involves the interests of the members and employees of the Club.

The Officiating Secretary said in a statement, "Pursuant to the sudden development, the GC today met on an urgent basis and after detailed deliberation decided to write an immediate response to L & DO requesting clarity on several issues in the interest of the members and employees of the Club."

"The communication also requests an urgent appointment for the GC members to meet with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs officials. The immediate priority of the GC is to ensure that the operations of the Club continue without dislocation. Further developments will be communicated after the response is received," the statement read.

However, the government had stated that the premises fall within a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of the national capital and are now critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and other public security purposes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)