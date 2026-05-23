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Azerbaijani Consul In Tabriz Dies In Traffic Accident

Azerbaijani Consul In Tabriz Dies In Traffic Accident


2026-05-23 05:37:09
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. The consul of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Iranian city of Tabriz died in a traffic accident, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

According to the information, the incident occurred on the Julfa-Tabriz highway, near the village of Marand.

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Trend News Agency

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