J&K: Police In Srinagar Attach Drug Peddlers' Property Valued At Rs 5 Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 24 (IANS) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district have said that property worth around Rs 5 crore belonging to drug peddlers has been attached in Srinagar and adjoining districts during the ongoing 100-day long 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan'.

Police added on Saturday that it has attached multiple immovable properties worth around Rs 5 crore belonging to alleged drug peddlers in Srinagar and adjoining districts under the ongoing 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan'.

According to a police statement, the properties were attached under various provisions of the NDPS Act as part of efforts to dismantle the financial networks of narcotics traffickers.

In one action, Srinagar Police attached two residential properties comprising a single-storey house and a double-storey house belonging to Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Ahmad Sheikh; and Aneek Ahmad Sheikh, son of Nazir Ahmad Sheikh,

Both the accused are residents of Larbal village in Budgam district.

Police said the accused are involved in an FIR filed against them under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at the Srinagar Police Station.

The attached properties, valued at nearly Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh respectively, were attached under Section 68(F) of the NDPS Act after completion of legal formalities in the presence of the concerned Tehsildar and local witnesses.

In another action, police attached a double-storey residential house valued at around Rs 1 crore belonging to Suhaib Farooq Khan, son of Farooq Ahmad Khan and resident of Mini Colony in Srinagar's Chanapora, involved in an FIR against him under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act registered at Chanapora Police Station.

The property was attached under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act through an attachment order issued by Chanapora Police Station.

Police also attached a three-storey residential house with attic valued at around Rs 1 crore belonging to Mohsin Ibrahim Naqash, son of Mohammad Ibrahim Naqash and resident of Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar, involved in an FIR against him under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act registered at Srinagar Police Station.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of the Rambagh Naib Tehsildar and local witnesses.

In another case, Srinagar Police attached a three-storey residential house valued at around Rs 50 lakh belonging to Farhan Manzoor Pandit, son of Manzoor Pandit and resident of Srinagar's Kursoo Rajbagh, involved in an FIR under Section 8/21 of the NDPS Act registered at Rajbagh Police Station.

Karan Nagar Police Station attached a double-storey residential house belonging to Fayaz Ahmad Rather, son of Farooq Ahmad Rather and resident of Patoo Mohalla in Bandipora, involved in an FIR filed against him under Sections 8/21 and 29 of the NDPS Act and Section 111 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In a separate action, Srinagar Police attached a double-storey residential house situated at Bemina area of Jammu and Kashmir belonging to Abid Hassan Dar, son of Ghulam Hassan Dar, involved in an FIR registered against him at Batamaloo Police Station under Sections 8/21, 29 and 27-A of the NDPS Act and Sections 468, 471 and 473 of the IPC.

Police said the property, valued at around Rs 1.7 crore, was attached under Sections 68-F(1) and 68-E of the NDPS Act for alleged forfeiture of illegally acquired property.

According to the police, investigations revealed that the attached properties were acquired through proceeds generated from illicit drug trafficking.

Srinagar Police said the action reflects its commitment towards eradicating the drug menace and warned that persons involved in narcotics trade will face strict legal action, including attachment and forfeiture of illegally acquired properties under the NDPS Act.

Police also appealed to the public to share information related to drug peddling and substance abuse, assuring that the identity of informants would be kept confidential.