K'taka: Man Arrested For Raping College Student In Bengaluru

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 24 (IANS) The Police in Karnataka's Bengaluru have arrested a man accused of raping a college student from Kerala in the Madiwala area of the city, police officials said.

The accused has been identified as Hainas, who reportedly worked as a broker and was known to the victim through her workplace.

Police said on Saturday that the victim had filed a complaint at the Madiwala Police Station, alleging that she was sexually assaulted by the accused during a gathering with friends and acquaintances.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on May 11.

The victim, a college student who also worked part-time at a momo shop after attending classes, alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her while she was at the shop premises.

Police said the victim stated that the owners of the momo shop, identified as Atul and Ghosh, along with the accused Hainas, had gathered for a party on the day of the incident.

She alleged that while Atul and Ghosh had stepped out to bring dinner, the accused assaulted her around midnight.

The victim also alleged that the accused threatened her with consequences if she approached the police or filed a complaint regarding the incident.

According to the complaint, Hainas was acting as a middleman assisting the owners in the sale of the momo shop.

The victim reportedly filed a complaint against three persons and also alleged that no immediate action had initially been taken by the jurisdictional police.

Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and traced the accused, who had allegedly fled to Kerala after the incident. He was arrested on Friday and subjected to a medical examination as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered at the Madiwala Police Station and further investigation is underway.

The police recently arrested two men in Bengaluru South who sexually assaulted two orphaned girls (aged 11 and 12) for more than a year.

The accused duo recorded these acts and uploaded them to social media for financial gain, leading to their apprehension following an alert from the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

In another case, the authorities arrested five individuals in connection with the alleged drugging and gang-rape of a 19-year-old college student at a villa in Jakkur in Bengaluru.

The initial complaint also involved counterclaims of extortion and a honey trap, which prompted an extensive police inquiry into both parties.

The 19-year-old victim, a college student, had alleged that she was gang-raped by two men after being forced to consume an intoxicating substance at a private villa in a posh area of Bengaluru, police said.

The survivor, a first-year BA student originally from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, had been living in the city for the past five months for her studies.