No Tsunami Threat After 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts US State Of Hawaii

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Los Angeles: There is no tsunami threat to the U.S. state of Hawaii after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 12 km south of Honaunau-Napoopoo on Hawaii's Big Island Friday night, authorities said.

The earthquake struck at 946 p.m. local time and the epicenter, with a depth of 22.4 kilometers, was initially determined to be at 19.34 degrees north latitude and 155.84 degrees west longitude, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

"The earthquake was widely felt across the Hawaiian Islands... There are no apparent impacts to Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes," said the USGS in a statement.

Several small aftershocks have occurred and may continue in the coming days, the agency said.

Moderate earthquakes are common in Hawaii. Over the past 50 years, 36 other earthquakes of magnitude 5.0 or greater have struck within 100 kilometers of Friday's quake.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center did not issue a tsunami warning following the earthquake. In a statement, Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said the earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii.