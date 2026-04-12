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EU's Digital Border System Goes Fully Live Across All Schengen Nations
(MENAFN) The European Commission announced Friday that the European Union's Entry/Exit System (EES) is now fully operational across the entire Schengen area, drawing a definitive close to the era of traditional passport stamping for non-EU short-stay travelers.
"Today marks a significant milestone in European border security as the Entry/Exit System (EES) becomes fully operational across all Schengen countries," the commission said in a statement.
52 Million Crossings Logged Since Launch
The system — which entered a phased rollout in October 2025 spanning 29 European countries — now digitally captures entries, exits, and refusals of entry for all third-country nationals visiting the Schengen zone. In place of ink stamps, border authorities now collect travelers' facial images, fingerprints, and personal data extracted directly from travel documents, storing everything in a centralized digital record.
The scale of adoption is already striking. The commission reported that more than 52 million border crossings have been logged since the system first came online — alongside upward of 27,000 refusals of entry on grounds ranging from insufficient justification of visit and expired documents to outright fraudulent paperwork.
700 Security Risks Flagged and Denied Entry
Perhaps most significantly from a security standpoint, the EES has already flagged more than 700 individuals identified as potential security risks — all of whom were denied entry and logged within the system. That digital trail now enables border authorities across Schengen member states to detect and intercept repeat attempts to enter the zone, closing a loophole that paper stamps could never effectively address.
The commission underscored that the system's primary objectives are twofold: reinforcing external border security and sharpening the detection of identity fraud across the Schengen area — ambitions that Brussels argues the early data already validates.
"Today marks a significant milestone in European border security as the Entry/Exit System (EES) becomes fully operational across all Schengen countries," the commission said in a statement.
52 Million Crossings Logged Since Launch
The system — which entered a phased rollout in October 2025 spanning 29 European countries — now digitally captures entries, exits, and refusals of entry for all third-country nationals visiting the Schengen zone. In place of ink stamps, border authorities now collect travelers' facial images, fingerprints, and personal data extracted directly from travel documents, storing everything in a centralized digital record.
The scale of adoption is already striking. The commission reported that more than 52 million border crossings have been logged since the system first came online — alongside upward of 27,000 refusals of entry on grounds ranging from insufficient justification of visit and expired documents to outright fraudulent paperwork.
700 Security Risks Flagged and Denied Entry
Perhaps most significantly from a security standpoint, the EES has already flagged more than 700 individuals identified as potential security risks — all of whom were denied entry and logged within the system. That digital trail now enables border authorities across Schengen member states to detect and intercept repeat attempts to enter the zone, closing a loophole that paper stamps could never effectively address.
The commission underscored that the system's primary objectives are twofold: reinforcing external border security and sharpening the detection of identity fraud across the Schengen area — ambitions that Brussels argues the early data already validates.
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