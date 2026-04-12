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Poland Demands Increased Presence of U.S. Forces on Its Soil
(MENAFN) Poland has formally called for an expanded American military presence on its soil, with its defense minister insisting the push is rooted in long-standing bilateral security arrangements — entirely separate from the escalating tensions surrounding the Iran conflict.
"We hope for an increased presence of American forces in Poland, regardless of the situation in the Middle East," Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, according to a public broadcaster.
Talks Predating Middle East Flare-Up, Minister Says
Kosiniak-Kamysz was emphatic that negotiations over bolstering US deployments along NATO's eastern flank have been underway for months and bear no connection to recent developments in the region.
"This situation is related to talks we have long been conducting with the United States. First, maintaining the presence. Second, striving to increase this presence on NATO's eastern flank," he said.
The minister further stressed that the Middle East crisis has neither derailed these efforts nor obstructed the execution of what he described as a pre-existing roadmap to deepen the American military footprint in Poland.
On the broader question of transatlantic unity, Kosiniak-Kamysz delivered a pointed reminder of mutual dependency between Washington and the alliance.
"There is no NATO without the US, but there is no US strength or military power without NATO," he said.
Despite acknowledging visible strain within the alliance, the minister struck a cautiously measured tone, noting that "the string has been pulled very hard, but not to breaking point."
WSJ Report Fuels Redeployment Fears
The remarks arrive against a charged backdrop. A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report revealed that the Trump administration is actively weighing the redeployment of US troops currently stationed in Europe — framed internally as a potential "punishment" for NATO members perceived as unhelpful during the Iran conflict, citing administration officials familiar with the deliberations.
The WSJ also noted that Trump has previously floated the prospect of withdrawing the United States from NATO altogether, though any such move would require approval from Congress.
Poland's vocal push to retain and expand the American military presence signals a clear effort by Warsaw to insulate itself from any potential drawdown — and to reinforce its status as one of Washington's most committed allies on NATO's eastern frontier.
"We hope for an increased presence of American forces in Poland, regardless of the situation in the Middle East," Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, according to a public broadcaster.
Talks Predating Middle East Flare-Up, Minister Says
Kosiniak-Kamysz was emphatic that negotiations over bolstering US deployments along NATO's eastern flank have been underway for months and bear no connection to recent developments in the region.
"This situation is related to talks we have long been conducting with the United States. First, maintaining the presence. Second, striving to increase this presence on NATO's eastern flank," he said.
The minister further stressed that the Middle East crisis has neither derailed these efforts nor obstructed the execution of what he described as a pre-existing roadmap to deepen the American military footprint in Poland.
On the broader question of transatlantic unity, Kosiniak-Kamysz delivered a pointed reminder of mutual dependency between Washington and the alliance.
"There is no NATO without the US, but there is no US strength or military power without NATO," he said.
Despite acknowledging visible strain within the alliance, the minister struck a cautiously measured tone, noting that "the string has been pulled very hard, but not to breaking point."
WSJ Report Fuels Redeployment Fears
The remarks arrive against a charged backdrop. A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report revealed that the Trump administration is actively weighing the redeployment of US troops currently stationed in Europe — framed internally as a potential "punishment" for NATO members perceived as unhelpful during the Iran conflict, citing administration officials familiar with the deliberations.
The WSJ also noted that Trump has previously floated the prospect of withdrawing the United States from NATO altogether, though any such move would require approval from Congress.
Poland's vocal push to retain and expand the American military presence signals a clear effort by Warsaw to insulate itself from any potential drawdown — and to reinforce its status as one of Washington's most committed allies on NATO's eastern frontier.
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