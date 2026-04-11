New Afghanistan Cricket Coach Arrives To Lead Training Camp Ahead Of India Series

Richard Pybus has arrived in Kabul to officially begin his role as head coach of Afghanistan's national cricket team, overseeing preparations for upcoming international competitions. His visit marks the start of a new phase in the team's technical and strategic development.

Afghanistan Cricket Board officials said Pybus will supervise a month-long training camp involving around 40 players, aimed at strengthening squad readiness and performance. The camp is scheduled to run from April 12 to May 16 under the supervision of the coaching staff and high-performance centre.

During his arrival, Pybus held meetings with senior officials, including Naseem Sadat, as well as national team captains and technical departments to discuss future plans, team strategy, and preparation for international fixtures.

The training programme will focus on improving player fitness, selection processes, and overall team coordination ahead of major matches, including Test and One Day International series against India.

Afghanistan has emerged as a competitive force in international cricket in recent years, with increasing focus on structured training and long-term development.

The new coaching phase is expected to play a key role in shaping Afghanistan's performance as the team prepares for crucial international challenges.