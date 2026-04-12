Shubhangi Atre On Women's Reservation Bill: I Have A Problem With Reservation

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Sharing her opinion on the Women's Reservation Bill during an exclusive conversation with IANS, popular television actress Shubhangi Atre has revealed that she has a problem with reservations.

The 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!' actress said that she believes that a person should achieve everything through merit and not simply because of their gender.

She stated that a woman is no less than a man in any aspect.

Shubhangi told IANS, "Look, there are two aspects to this. First, I don't know why there were less women in politics. I watch the news, but I don't know why there were less women and why people are not going into politics. They are coming, and they are getting a place. This is a very good thing. But I have a problem with this reservation. I really have a problem. I feel that if any person reaches anywhere, it should be because of their merit. We are no less than a man."

Citing an example from her personal life, Shubhangi revealed that her father has always told her and her sisters that they are capable of doing anything a man can do.

"We are three sisters. And my father has always taught us that there is nothing in the world that a man can do, and you cannot do. So here I have a problem that women do not need a reservation at all. We are the creators. Nature has given us such a big responsibility to create a new life. So you don't need a reservation."

Reiterating that women in general are extremely strong, she concluded, saying, "We are anyway very strong. We are emotionally strong. In crisis management, we are very strong."

Shubhangi is best known for her role as Angoori Bhabhi in the popular show "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!".