OAB Honoured For Leadership And Workforce Transformation At OER Business Summit

MENAFN - Mid-East Info). Oman Arab Bank (OAB) has been recognised with two prestigious accolades at the OER Business Summit 2026, reinforcing its position as a forward-looking institution shaping the future of banking in the Sultanate. The bank was awarded theand the, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

The OER Business Summit is widely regarded as one of Oman's leading platforms for dialogue on economic progress and sectoral innovation. Bringing together senior leaders, policymakers, and industry experts, the summit highlights organisations that are not only delivering strong performance but also contributing meaningfully to national development priorities. OAB's recognition reflects its continued alignment with these ambitions, particularly in advancing innovation and building resilient, future-ready institutions.

The dual awards underscore the bank's balanced approach to growth, where financial performance is matched by a deep commitment to people and culture. Through ongoing investments in digital capabilities, customer-centric solutions, and talent development, OAB has been steadily evolving its operating model to meet the changing expectations of customers and the wider market. This integrated strategy has enabled the bank to strengthen its market position while fostering an environment that empowers its workforce to thrive.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Sulaiman Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Arab Bank, said:“This recognition reflects the direction we have chosen as a bank. We believe that sustainable success comes from combining strong business performance with a genuine investment in people. These awards are a reflection of what we have achieved, embodying the mindset we continue to pursue across the organisation. A mindset that embraces innovation, values collaboration, and remains focused on delivering meaningful impact for our customers and the communities we serve.”

As Oman continues its journey towards economic diversification under Vision 2040, OAB remains committed to playing an active role in shaping a more dynamic and inclusive financial sector. The recognition at the OER Business Summit 2026 further reinforces the bank's ambition to drive progress through innovation, strengthen its human capital, and contribute to the long-term development of the Sultanate.