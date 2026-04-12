BJP Issues Whip For Mps Ahead Of 3-Day Special Parliament Session From April 16

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) The BJP has issued a strict three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, directing them to remain present in the House continuously from April 16 to April 18, amid the upcoming special sitting of Parliament.

In an official notice signed by Office Secretary Shiv Shakti Nath Bakshi, the party stated:“A Three-Line Whip is being issued to all BJP Members in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Thursday to Saturday, 16th to 18th April 2026.”

It further instructed:“All Hon'ble Union Ministers and Members are requested to remain present in the House throughout all the three above-mentioned dates.”

The notice added,“Presence in the House is mandatory. No leave will be granted. Members are requested to strictly comply with the Whip and ensure their uninterrupted attendance in the House.”

The directive underscores the importance of the upcoming legislative agenda, with the government expected to push key business during the special session of Parliament beginning April 16, which will run for three days.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will reconvene on April 16 after a brief break in the Budget Session. The session is expected to focus on significant legislative proposals, including major reform bills linked to electoral and structural changes in governance.

Lawmakers are also expected to engage in high-stakes discussions that may require full attendance and possible voting, prompting the ruling party to enforce strict discipline through the whip.

The Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), which provides 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, is expected to be taken up during the upcoming special session of Parliament beginning April 16.

A three-line whip is considered the strongest directive in parliamentary procedure, and violation can lead to serious disciplinary action, including possible disqualification from the party in extreme cases.

The issuance of the whip comes amid heightened political activity in Parliament, where the government is preparing for crucial debates and potential passage of key bills. The opposition is also expected to strongly contest the agenda during the session, making full attendance of ruling party MPs strategically important.