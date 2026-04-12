TN Polls: Stalin Hits Campaign Trail In Ramanathapuram, Steps Up Outreach

MENAFN - IANS) Ramanathapuram, April 12 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, political activity across the state has intensified, as major parties push into the final phase of campaigning.

The votes will be counted on May 4, with results expected to be declared the same day, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral contest.

Amid this backdrop, M.K. Stalin, leader of the DMK and the incumbent Chief Minister, continued his aggressive outreach campaign on Sunday with a visit to Ramanathapuram district. Beginning his day early, Stalin took part in a morning walk in Paramakudi, turning what is typically a routine activity into a strategic political engagement. The walk quickly drew the attention of local residents, party workers, and supporters, many of whom gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the Chief Minister and interact with him directly.

During the interaction, Stalin actively canvassed for votes, appealing to the public to support the DMK in the upcoming elections.

The informal setting allowed him to connect with voters on a personal level, as he listened to their concerns and highlighted his government's achievements and welfare initiatives.

Accompanying him during the outreach was the DMK's candidate for the constituency, who joined Stalin in engaging with the public and seeking support.

The joint appearance underscored the party's coordinated campaign strategy, focusing on direct voter contact and grassroots mobilisation.

As the campaign enters its crucial final stretch, leaders across parties are adopting a mix of traditional rallies and innovative outreach methods, including door-to-door interactions and small-group engagements, to maximise voter connect.

Stalin's Paramakudi walk is part of this broader strategy aimed at consolidating support in key constituencies.

With just days left for campaigning to conclude, Tamil Nadu is witnessing a surge in political momentum, with all major parties striving to secure an edge in what is expected to be a closely fought election.