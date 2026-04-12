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U.S. Media Report Suggests China Increasing Its Role in Iran War
(MENAFN) The New York Times reported Saturday that US intelligence agencies believe China may be quietly escalating its role in the Iran war, potentially by funneling military-related materials to Tehran — a development that has set off alarm bells in Washington.
Citing American officials, the report revealed that intelligence has been gathered suggesting Beijing may have recently transferred shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles — known as MANPADS — to Iran. Officials, however, cautioned the intelligence remains inconclusive, with no confirmed evidence the weapons have been deployed in active combat.
Beyond the missile shipments, American intelligence assessments indicate that Beijing is allowing select Chinese companies to supply Iran with dual-use materials — including chemicals, fuel, and manufacturing components — that could directly bolster Tehran's military production capabilities.
The prospect of such transfers has triggered mounting unease within the US government, as it could mark a significant departure from China's historically restrained posture on directly arming Iran.
According to the Times, internal deliberations within China over weapons transfers point to a deepening conviction in Beijing that it holds a strategic stake in the outcome of a conflict that directly involves both Washington and Tel Aviv.
In a separate but related development, US intelligence has also detected that Russia has been feeding Iran satellite data to sharpen its targeting operations — though Moscow is believed to have deliberately stopped short of providing physical military hardware to avoid provoking a direct confrontation with Washington.
Beijing moved quickly to push back against the allegations. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington flatly denied that any weapons had been sent to Iran, dismissing the intelligence claims as "untrue" and urging Washington to refrain from "baseless accusations."
President Donald Trump issued a stark warning Saturday in response to reports of a potential Chinese arms transfer to Iran, declaring that if Beijing proceeded, "China is going to have big problems."
The explosive revelations emerge just weeks before a high-stakes summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping — a meeting that had already been pushed back due to the ongoing Iran conflict.
Citing American officials, the report revealed that intelligence has been gathered suggesting Beijing may have recently transferred shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles — known as MANPADS — to Iran. Officials, however, cautioned the intelligence remains inconclusive, with no confirmed evidence the weapons have been deployed in active combat.
Beyond the missile shipments, American intelligence assessments indicate that Beijing is allowing select Chinese companies to supply Iran with dual-use materials — including chemicals, fuel, and manufacturing components — that could directly bolster Tehran's military production capabilities.
The prospect of such transfers has triggered mounting unease within the US government, as it could mark a significant departure from China's historically restrained posture on directly arming Iran.
According to the Times, internal deliberations within China over weapons transfers point to a deepening conviction in Beijing that it holds a strategic stake in the outcome of a conflict that directly involves both Washington and Tel Aviv.
In a separate but related development, US intelligence has also detected that Russia has been feeding Iran satellite data to sharpen its targeting operations — though Moscow is believed to have deliberately stopped short of providing physical military hardware to avoid provoking a direct confrontation with Washington.
Beijing moved quickly to push back against the allegations. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington flatly denied that any weapons had been sent to Iran, dismissing the intelligence claims as "untrue" and urging Washington to refrain from "baseless accusations."
President Donald Trump issued a stark warning Saturday in response to reports of a potential Chinese arms transfer to Iran, declaring that if Beijing proceeded, "China is going to have big problems."
The explosive revelations emerge just weeks before a high-stakes summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping — a meeting that had already been pushed back due to the ongoing Iran conflict.
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