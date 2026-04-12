IPL 2026: CSK Skipper Gaikwad Fined 12 Lakhs For Slow Over-Rate Offence

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Gaikwad has been fined 12 lakhs for maintaining a slow over-rate in his team's first win of the season after three consecutive losses.

"As this was his team's first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Gaikwad was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

Gaikwad became the third skipper who was found guilty of a slow over-rate offence after Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer and Gujarat Titans captain Shubhman Gill.

Iyer maintained a slow over-rate in two consecutive matches; first against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on March 31. He breached the code again in the very next game against CSK on April 2.

Gill, meanwhile, was found guilty during the match against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

Coming to the match, Sanju Samson's scintillating unbeaten 115 and Jamie Overton's clinical 4-18 powered CSK to a 23-run victory over DC and got their first win of the IPL 2026 on Saturday.

Samson, the hero of India's 2026 Men's T20 World Cup triumph, lit up Chepauk with the first century of the ongoing season, smashing 115 off just 56 balls, laced with 15 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 205.36, as CSK posted a massive 212/2.

Despite the stiff target, DC began their chase brightly as Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul raced past the 50-run mark in the fourth over. However, the momentum shifted decisively when CSK struck thrice in three overs.

Overton picked 4-18 – the best figures of the season so far, as the visitors were eventually bowled out for 189 in 20 overs.